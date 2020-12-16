Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $358,556.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Request has a market cap of $26.22 million and approximately $358,556.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, Bancor Network and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00410355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Bitbns, DDEX, Koinex, WazirX, Binance, Gate.io, GOPAX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Mercatox and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

