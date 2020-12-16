Rate3 Price Tops $0.0006 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Rate3 has a market cap of $528,716.62 and approximately $224,952.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, DEx.top and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00408439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024638 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Coinrail, DDEX, HADAX, BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit, ABCC, DEx.top and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.