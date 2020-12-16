Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.26

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 2487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

RANJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ING Group raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

