QASH Price Tops $0.0364 on Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $333,155.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00407250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

