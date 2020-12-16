Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $7.69. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 77,354 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $556.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 154,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

