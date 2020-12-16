PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $157,484.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00143069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00840112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00171691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00414053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00083751 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,200,182 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.