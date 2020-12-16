Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) COO Acquires $259,950.90 in Stock

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $664,016.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,699. Progenity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PROG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

