Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $112,428.71 and approximately $56.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.84 or 1.00184249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00025646 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

