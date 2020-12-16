Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.23

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $14.30. Points International shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 51,129 shares trading hands.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 million, a P/E ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Points International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Points International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Points International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

