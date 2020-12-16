Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $78.65. 766,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,517. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

