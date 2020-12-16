Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.43. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 100,797 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.09% and a return on equity of 4,477.47%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,519.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

