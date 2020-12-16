Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $69,564.60 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $69,564.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,754 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 560,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $863.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

