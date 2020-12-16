PCHAIN (PI) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $69,829.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00407250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,547,790 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

