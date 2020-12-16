ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.54. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 71,772 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

