Ormeus Coin Price Reaches $0.0348 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and $48,187.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00840254 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00171123 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00412377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00133267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00083510 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.