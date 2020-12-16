Opus (OPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Opus has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $145,052.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00410355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars.

