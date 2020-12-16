Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Sells $699,150.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ONTO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 526,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.67 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $2,136,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

