Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.92 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $75.92 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00199747 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 124.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.01102769 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00093715 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000211 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

