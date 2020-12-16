NSX Limited (NSX.AX) (ASX:NSX) Insider Buys A$24,000.00 in Stock

NSX Limited (NSX.AX) (ASX:NSX) insider Kelly Humphreys purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NSX Limited operates the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited. The company engages in the trading and settlement activities. NSX Limited was founded in 1937 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

