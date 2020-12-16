NSX Limited (NSX.AX) (ASX:NSX) Insider Buys A$24,000.00 in Stock

NSX Limited (NSX.AX) (ASX:NSX) insider Kelly Humphreys purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
NSX Limited (NSX.AX) Company Profile
