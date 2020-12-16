Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.37

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.37 and traded as high as $44.98. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) shares last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 509,362 shares trading hands.

NPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. Analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

