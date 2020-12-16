Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Shares of NDSN traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

