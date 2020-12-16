Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Newtek Business Services has increased its dividend payment by 11.4% over the last three years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $411.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

