Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.
Newtek Business Services has increased its dividend payment by 11.4% over the last three years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.
NASDAQ NEWT opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $411.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.
NEWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
