Neil Gagnon Sells 1,023 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73.

NASDAQ GFN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 15,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,475. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a PE ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

GFN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in General Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

