Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $2.18 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, LBank and Neraex. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00410355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,144,112 coins and its circulating supply is 57,608,590 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Neraex, LBank, Binance, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

