Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Sells $70,880.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NLS. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

