National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NNN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. 1,215,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,519. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after buying an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,319,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,301,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,017,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,565,000 after buying an additional 185,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $69,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

