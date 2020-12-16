MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

