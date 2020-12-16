MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 36,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,952. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.