MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.23

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.55. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 26,262 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.