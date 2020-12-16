Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino Sells 4,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $215,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,618.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 461,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 204.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mimecast by 205.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 457.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 203,622 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

