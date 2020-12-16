Michael J. Mcelhaugh Sells 40,000 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABUS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,272. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

