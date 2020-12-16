MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.25 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $77,238.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,428,335,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,258,772,067 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

