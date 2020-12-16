Markos I. Tambakeras Sells 5,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $99.02. 853,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.