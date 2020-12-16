Maribeth Nash Bearfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,905,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

