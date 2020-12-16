Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.44

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $23.04. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 13,289,815 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.47. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The firm has a market cap of C$43.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

