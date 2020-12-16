Malcolm Frank Sells 461 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Malcolm Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,477. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

