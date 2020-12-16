Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $152.50

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.50 and last traded at $152.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

