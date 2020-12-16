Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg Sells 4,000 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $377,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,945. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

