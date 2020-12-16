Larry W. Carroll Buys 3,541 Shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 8,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.84. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CPTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.