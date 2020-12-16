Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 25,696 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,153. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $680.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

