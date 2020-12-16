Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.62

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 12425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

