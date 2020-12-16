Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $68.94 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $68.94 million and $2.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00332300 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,187,911 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.