Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Trading Up 16.3%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 8,879,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,285% from the average daily volume of 641,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at $34,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.