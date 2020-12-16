Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.28

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

