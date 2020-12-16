Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Philippe Benacin Sells 19,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IPAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 207,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,124. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

