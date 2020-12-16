Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Sells 15,311 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,516,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,274,408. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

