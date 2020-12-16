Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 17,349 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12.

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 575,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,192. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

