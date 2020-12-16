Insider Selling: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Sells 1,437 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lennox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 524,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

