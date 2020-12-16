Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $103,800.00.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 2,291,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,729. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.