Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 1,104,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,895. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

